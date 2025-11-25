DOJ launches investigation into SeaWorld Orlando, other parks for alleged disability discrimination

The Justice Department and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida have initiated an investigation into United Parks & Resorts Inc. for potential violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

The investigation aims to determine whether the company, which operates popular theme parks such as SeaWorld Orlando, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, Aquatica Orlando, discriminates against guests with disabilities by prohibiting the use of certain mobility aids.

“The ADA protects every American from disability-based discrimination in places of public accommodation, including theme parks,” Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon for the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division said in a news release.

The investigation was prompted by complaints from individuals with disabilities who allege that three of United Parks & Resorts’ locations violate the ADA by banning the use of rollator walkers. These individuals claim that the parks’ alternative mobility aids are unsuitable for their needs and incur additional costs.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Trial Attorney David K. Gardner from the Civil Rights Division’s Disability Rights Section and Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexandra N. Karahalios from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida are overseeing the case.

The ADA prohibits discrimination based on disability by public accommodations, which includes theme parks.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

U.S. Attorney Gregory W. Kehoe for the Middle District of Florida stated, “No one should ever be denied equal access to public accommodations based on disability.”

If you believe you have been a victim of disability discrimination by United Parks & Resorts Inc., you are asked to file a complaint with the Civil Rights Division online at www.civilrights.justice.gov, or by calling the Department’s toll-free ADA Information Line at 1-800-514-0301 (1-833-610-1264 (TTY)). For more information on the ADA and the Civil Rights Division, please visit www.ada.gov or www.justice.gov/crt.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.