Downtown Jacksonville’s Riverfront Plaza Park takes shape, opens roadway to motorists

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The long-awaited Independent Drive - Hogan Street - Water Street realignment project has reached a significant milestone, with its substantial completion marking the opening of the roadway to motorists.

This marks the beginning of the Riverfront Plaza Park project, initiating the transformation of the urban landscape.

With the realignment complete, the former roadway now makes room for Riverfront Plaza Park, offering a vibrant space for residents and visitors alike to enjoy.

Phase 1 of the project is set to continue with the construction of key amenities, including a new bulkhead, playground, festival lawn, and café, further enhancing the park’s appeal.

Anticipation is high for the completion of Phase 1, with an expected finish date set for Fall 2025. Once fully realized, Riverfront Plaza Park promises to be a focal point of Downtown Jacksonville, enriching the community and providing a dynamic gathering place for years to come.

