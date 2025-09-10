Downtown shooting victim claims panhandler attacked him over money: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate the suspect and the scene of a shooting that left one man hospitalized Tuesday.

JSO said it responded to a 911 call to North Main Street just after 3 pm Tuesday regarding gunshots. Officers were not able to locate the shooting scene, but were soon alerted about a gunshot victim at a nearby hospital.

JSO said that an initial investigation showed the victim, a man in his late 20s, had been traveling west on Duval Street before stopping at the intersection with Washington Street.

The victim said that’s where he saw the suspect, described as a man in his late 30s with a tattoo on his throat.

The victim said the man was asking for money, and after the victim handed him some cash through the car window, the suspect asked for more. After he refused, the victim said the suspect pulled out a revolver and shot at him at least three times. JSO said it appeared a bullet went through his left hand and into his chest. The victim then drove off to escape and get treatment.

During the 8:45 PM police briefing, JSO said it still had not located shell casings or a crime scene.

The victim is expected to make a full recovery.

