Dozens gather in Neptune Beach to protest ICE 

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — Dozens of people gathered in front of the Beaches library branch in Neptune beach standing united against ICE.

The protest was hosted by the Neptune Beach Coalition, Beaches Activists Movement & grassroots movement 50501 Northeast Florida.

These groups have been holding protests here once a week since last April.

Each protest has a different focus, but organizers tell me that these past few have been focused on the recent ICE activity across the country.

Specifically, protesters we spoke with were outraged about the death of Renee Nicole Good, a mother who was shot and killed during an ICE operation in Minneapolis.

“They don’t do anything legally, they don’t care about legality, they’re just people in costumes that like having power,” protester Lillian Spofford said.

The protest wrapped up before the news of another deadly shooting involving a federal agent in Minneapolis came out.

Action News Jax asked the Founder of the Neptune Beach Coalition what her thoughts were about the recent uptick in ICE’s presence in Jacksonville.

“As long as it’s peaceful and they aren’t messing with people’s rights, I don’t have a problem with it,” Carole Danek, Founder of the Neptune Beach Coalition, said. “They’ve been here for years and years.”

Action News Jax also spoke with a Jacksonville resident who wasn’t at the protest. She didn’t want to go on camera, but she says she does not support what the protesters are protesting about.

“I think that ICE is doing their job and I agree with what they’re doing,” she said. “We need to get some kind of balance back. We need to get rid of some of the criminals that are here that shouldn’t be here.”

Neptune Beach coalition, Beaches Activists, and 5050NEFL will hold another protest on Saturday, January 31, in front of the Beaches library branch at 10 am.

