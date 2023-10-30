Drive an electric vehicle at The Avenues Mall, for free

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JEA will be hosting a free Electric Vehicle (EV) ride-and-drive event this Friday at The Avenues Mall.

The goal is to educate Northeast Florida drivers about making the switch to electric. JEA said that visitors will get to test the latest EV models and test ride eBikes from local car dealers, as well as hear first-hand about the EV experience.

Experts will also be available to answer questions about home charging, utility costs, and EV Charging Incentive Program for off-peak charging.

The ride-and-drive event will take place between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Nov. 3 at 10300 Southside Blvd. in Jacksonville.

While the event is free, JEA suggests to register by clicking here. A valid driver’s license, printed insurance card, and signed waiver will be required for test drives.

To learn more about JEA Drive Electric, click here.

