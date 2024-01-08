Driver charged with DUI after seriously injuring two people near Downtown St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a driver is facing DUI charges for seriously injuring two pedestrians in downtown St. Augustine.

The incident reportedly occurred near the Castillo de San Marcos National Monument and the Nights of Lights.

Action News Jax reporter Nick Gibson spoke with people who are now concerned about their safety in the area, especially since St. Augustine is such a tourist-friendly destination.

Shannon King, 21, and Lamar Johnson Jr., 22, have been arrested in connection with the incident. According to the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, King is charged with DUI, while Johnson is accused and charged with resisting officers without violence.

The incident unfolded around 2:00 a.m. when the car, driven by King and carrying Johnson Jr., struck two people on a pedestrian walk on A1A near the Fort. The car reportedly continued into the Fort parking lot, hitting a sign and park kiosk before coming to a stop.

Detectives reported that Johnson Jr. refused to obey commands by law enforcement and attempted to cause a disturbance while first responders were treating the victims.

Chelsea Hudson, a traveling tourist said this is never good to hear especially since so many people walk in downtown St. Augustine, especially near the Fort and Nights of Lights.

“You want to be able to come here and just walk around safely and not worry that you are going to get hit,” says Chelsea Hudson.

Hudson and her husband, Matthew Hudson, visited St. Augustine for the first time on Sunday while on vacation from Chicago heading to Sarasota. They emphasized the importance of not drinking and driving.

“People can Uber, they can call a friend. There is no need for someone to be drinking to get in a car and do something like this,” states Matthew Hudson.

As of now, both victims hit by the car are in critical condition.

The incident has raised concerns about pedestrian safety in the area, prompting a call for heightened awareness and responsible choices, especially during tourist events in the city.

