Driver dies after head-on collision with semi on Eastport Road in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after crashing the SUV he was driving Monday night on Eastport Road in Jacksonville. The crash happened at about 8:47 p.m.

Jacksonville police said the driver, a man in his late 20’s, was driving a Dodge SUV eastbound in the 600 block of Eastport Road. A semi tractor trailer was traveling southbound on Textile Road making a wide turn on to westbound Eastport Road “resulting in a head-on collision with the Dodge SUV,” a police news release states.

The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi was not injured.

