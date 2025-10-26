Driver killed in early morning crash on Gold Star Family Parkway, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man lost his life early Sunday morning after a single-vehicle crash on Gold Star Family Parkway, just south of Lannie Road.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 4:47 a.m.

Authorities say a man in his mid-40s was driving an older Chevrolet pickup southbound when he missed a curve, sending the truck off the west side of the road.

The vehicle slid down a ditch and crashed into the trees.

Jacksonville Fire Rescue pronounced the driver dead at the scene.

This marks the 139th traffic fatality in Duval County so far this year.

The crash remains under investigation.

