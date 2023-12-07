Driver in Macclenny dies after crashing into a grass ditch

MACCLENNY, Fla. — A 58-year-old man was driving on US-301 northbound on Northeast 185th avenue.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the driver was travelling northbound on US-301.

Read: Passenger escorted off flight diverted to JAX facing federal charges

For some unknown reason the sedan crossed the median and resulted with the sedan colliding with a grass ditch on US-301 shoulder.

The car came to a final rest on the right shoulder facing north on US-301 southbound.

Read: Former Jaguars employee accused of stealing more than $22M from team to buy condo, crypto, cars

According to FHP, the driver is dead.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Duval, welcome your new pro basketball franchise, the Jacksonville 95ers

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.