Drivers blast song ‘Ice Ice Baby’ on car stereos as group protests ICE in St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Dozens of protestors gathered at the Castillo de San Marcos on Tuesday to show their disapproval of the tactics deployed by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

This comes as protests are occurring nationwide following the death of Renee Good, mother killed by an ICE officer in Minneapolis a few weeks ago. As ICE ramps up its arrests and detainments of people around the country, protests continues to ramp up.

On Tuesday in St. Augustine, some counter protestors showed up driving past those holding signs blaring rapper Vanilla Ice’s 1990’s hit, “Ice Ice Baby.”

