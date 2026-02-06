Drivers urged to use caution as wildfire smoke deteriorates Putnam County road conditions

INTERLACHEN, Fla. — Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said visibility on CR 315 Friday morning has deteriorated due to continued smoke from a wildfire there. Drivers are urged to use caution as the road remains open.

A sheriff’s deputy posted a photo on social media after 5 a.m. showing how bad the conditions are on CR 315 South in Interlachen. “Seek an alternate route. SR 20 remains clear with no issues reported at this time," the post states.

“This continues to stem from the Pace Court Fire as it continues to smolder,” the post states.

