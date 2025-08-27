‘Duty to protect our children’: St. Augustine Catholic bishop responds to Minneapolis shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A shooting that happened Tuesday morning during a Mass at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis has left the Catholic Diocese of St. Augustine and its leader heartbroken.

Bishop Erik Pohlmeier of the Diocese of St. Augustine issued a statement, saying in part:

“The loss of two children and the wounding of others during a sacred time of worship is distressing. I offer my prayers for the victims, their families and the entire school community. In such sorrow, we turn to Christ, who suffers with us and offers us hope in the Resurrection. Tragedies like this remind us of our sacred duty to protect our children and to be unwavering in our care for their safety and formation.”

Bishop Erik Pohlmeier Bishop Erik Pohlmeier of the Diocese of St. Augustine. (Diocese of St. Augustine)

Bishop Pohlmeier emphasized the importance of safety and vigilance in Northeast Florida’s Catholic schools, highlighting the measures in place within the Diocese of St. Augustine.

The Diocese said these measures include controlled access, secure entrances, visitor screening, regular emergency drills, partnerships with law enforcement, family reunification procedures, and support for emotional and spiritual well-being.

The bishop called for prayer, vigilance, and love in response to the tragedy, reminding the community of their sacred duty to protect children.

“Our schools remain grounded in faith, holding our children in Christ’s care each day,” Pohlmeier said.

