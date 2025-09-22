Duval County Public Schools to hold a meeting to discuss elementary school consolidations

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County Public Schools will hold a meeting on September 22 to discuss the potential consolidation of Anchor Academy into Mayport Elementary School.

The meeting, which is the second of the Consolidation Impact Review Group, will take place at 6:00 p.m. at Anchor Academy in Atlantic Beach.

The purpose of the meeting is to address relevant issues related to the potential consolidation of Anchor Academy into Mayport Elementary School.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The consolidation stems from an updated Master Facilities Plan approved last year.

A meeting to discuss consolidating Longbranch Elementary School into R.L. Brown Gifted & Academically Talented Academy will take place on Tuesday, September 12, at 6 p.m. at 3723 Franklin Street.

More elementary school consolidations are planned for the 2026-27 school year.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.