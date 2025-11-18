Duval County Public Schools hosts career fair exclusively for retired educators

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Duval County Public Schools plans to host a community meeting on Tuesday night about the consolidation of two of its schools, the district held a career fair exclusively for retired teachers looking to re-enter the public education workforce.

The consolidation is part of the district’s master facilities plan approved last year to handle declining enrollment.

Additionally, the state’s new Schools of Hope law allows certain charter schools to move into public schools that have open space, free of charge.

Action News Jax was not allowed to attend today’s career fair, but we did speak with some retired educators as they were leaving.

“I do believe there’s a teacher shortage in this area,” Atu Lacey, a semi-retired teacher for DCPS, said.

With that concern raised as a potential reason for the district holding a job fair specifically for retirees, we reached out to the district and asked why, especially as administrators are looking to consolidate district schools. We also asked if they are experiencing a teacher shortage right now.

DCPS sent Action News Jax back a statement that reads:

“There will always be a need for talented educators due to normal attrition, retirements, resignations, and existing vacancies. Our students and families depend on high-quality teachers, and events like this help ensure we continue to provide strong instruction and support positive student outcomes.

Today’s fair is one of several recruitment efforts we host each year. Some are designed for specific groups—such as retired educators—while others are open to all. What makes today particularly unique is that we proactively invited media partners to help broaden our reach and encourage more community members to consider joining Team Duval.”

As for why Lacey attended Tuesday’s career fair:

“I came to put my hat into the ring to get back into the field of education,” Lacey said. “I think our focus has changed from the children and the future to the now. I think we’re so focused on adults and jobs, and now we’re not focused on educating and preparing our children for the future.”

DCPS did not say if it is experiencing a teacher shortage right now.

