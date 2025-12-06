Duval County Public Schools opens school lottery application window for 2026–27

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The school lottery application window for Duval County Public Schools is now open for the 2026-27 school year, allowing families to apply for magnet and Special Transfer Option (STO) schools.

Families interested in educational options outside their neighborhood schools can start their applications through FOCUS in the Family Portal. The deadline to apply is January 31, 2026, at 11:59 p.m., and lottery results will be available in mid-March.

This application process is conducted as a lottery, meaning placement in a magnet or STO school is not guaranteed. Families should be aware that applying does not ensure a spot in the desired school.

For those needing assistance with the application and lottery process, Duval County Public Schools is offering webinars. Enrollment specialists will guide families through the process and answer any questions.

The webinars are scheduled for December 2 at 6 p.m., December 11 at Noon, and December 16 at Noon. Interested families can register for these sessions to gain a better understanding of the application procedures.

