Duval County School District: Important updates on early release times for high school

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — As Duval County School District has done in the past, high schools will continue to follow an early dismissal schedule during the last week of the 2023-24 school year.

This is due to commencement ceremonies and other end-of year events. Additionally, all schools will have an early dismissal on the last day of school.

“This schedule is a key part of our end-of-year planning, ensuring a smooth transition into summer,” said DCPS in a news release.

This schedule is not typically reflected on the school calendar.

The specific dismissal times for all high schools during the last week as well as the last day, will be announced later in the spring, once transportation logistics are finalized.

