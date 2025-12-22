Duval County schools honor legacy of first blind student with historic braille writer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County Public Schools recently honored the legacy of Paul Kurtz, the first blind student to attend the district, by receiving a braille writer that once belonged to him.

Kurtz, who graduated from Riverside High School in 1970, was a pioneering figure in the history of Duval County Public Schools. He not only became the first blind student to attend the district but also distinguished himself in various roles, including being the first-ever blind Eagle Scout.

Kurtz was a notable leader in student government, showcasing his commitment to advocacy and representation for students with disabilities. His leadership and dedication set a precedent for future generations.

In addition to his leadership skills, Kurtz was an accomplished musician, mastering instruments such as the guitar, piano, and trumpet. He used his musical talents to share his love for music, contributing to the arts and inspiring others through his performances.

After graduation, Kurtz went on to serve in various disability services and community leadership roles. His professional journey further emphasized his commitment to advocating for individuals with disabilities and creating more inclusive environments.

