Former Duval County Teacher of the Year arrested in domestic battery, strangulation case

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Terry Parker High School biology teacher and 2024 VyStar Duval County Teacher of the Year was arrested Tuesday in a domestic battery case.

Gustavo Guzman, 26, is facing charges of felony domestic battery by strangulation, a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrest report states.

The arrest occurred following a domestic violence incident involving Guzman and the victim in Jacksonville. The incident was reported to the police, leading to Guzman’s arrest.

According to the arrest report, officers were dispatched to a domestic violence call. Upon arrival, they were met by both the victim and Guzman.

The victim reported ongoing issues with Guzman, stating that the incidents had been escalating over the past year.

During the incident, the victim attempted to leave, which led to the altercation, according to the report. The arrest report noted that while no visible injuries were observed on the victim, a shower curtain was found ripped down and on the floor, indicating a struggle.

Guzman was taken into custody, and the charge was enhanced to felony domestic battery due to his statement involving strangulation, the report states.

The victim declined to have an evidence technician photograph injuries but completed a written statement, the report states.

DCPS lists Guzman as the high school site director for 5000 Role Models for Excellence, a program that selects a community mentor to serve as role models to young African American boys.

Action News Jax spoke with Guzman and asked him if he would like to speak with us. He said no comment.

“That’s horrible ... about the worst that it can get,” said Terry Parker High School alum Ken Black. “And you wonder why that person is in the teaching profession.”

Black said he wouldn’t send his kids to Terry Parker after this.

“You would think that that person would have been vetted in a better manner,” Black said.

Guzman was booked into the Duval County jail and bonded out on $7,500 bail, according to jail records.

DCPS sent Action News Jax a statement regarding Guzman’s arrest:

“We were very disappointed to learn of this arrest and are concerned by the allegations. As this is an active criminal and district investigation, we are unable to provide additional comment, but can share that the presumption of innocence applies and appropriate actions will take place following the outcome of the investigations.”

DCPS also told Action News Jax that Guzman has been with the district since 2021.

