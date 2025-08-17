Duval County students invited to create videos on river protection in new contest

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — St. Johns Riverkeeper has launched the River Reels: Trash Talk Video Contest for middle and high school students in Duval County, encouraging them to create videos that raise awareness about trash impacts and river protection.

The contest, sponsored by Community First Credit Union, invites students to submit videos of 60 seconds or less that focus on reducing waste and proper disposal to protect local waterways. Submissions are due by midnight on September 30, 2025, with winners receiving a $500 prize.

“The St. Johns River is so important to Jacksonville and who we are as a city. We’re inviting students to get creative and think about solutions to a tangible problem in their community,” explained St. Johns Riverkeeper’s education director, Jamie De Nisco.

“We’re excited to work with St. Johns Riverkeeper on this initiative. They have long been a community leader in cleaning up our green spaces and waterways, as well as educating the public. This contest is a creative way to get the city’s young people involved with the campaign,” said Melissa Ross, the City of Jacksonville’s director of strategic initiatives.

The contest is part of the Keep Jax Cute, Don’t Pollute campaign, which includes the Jax Litter League cleanup contest. This initiative aims to engage the community, particularly young people, in environmental stewardship.

St. Johns Riverkeeper is known for hosting regular community cleanups around the St. Johns River and its tributaries. Their education team actively visits K-12 classrooms to teach students about the river and organizes field trips and boat excursions for firsthand learning experiences.

