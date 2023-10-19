2 men shot during struggle over gun in Disnmore shooting, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two men are in the hospital after an argument led to a double shooting off Dunn Avenue.

According to police, officers responded to the location at around 6:14 p.m. Wednesday and located two men with gunshot wounds. Both men were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police learned in their initial investigation that there was an argument between the two men in the woods off Dunn Avenue. As the argument escalated, both men struggled over a gun, and multiple shots were fired, hitting them both.

Not long after, detectives responded to the area, spoke with witnesses and canvassed the area for surveillance footage. They also spoke to the two men involved, but no arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500, email jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

