Businesses closed early after fights outside Raines, Ribault football game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A fight outside a local high school football game Saturday forced some nearby businesses to close up shop early for the day.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to a new police report, people gathered in a Publix parking lot after the Raines and Ribault rivalry game which was hosted at First Coast High School.

Publix closed down early and called police to break up the fights, according to a new police report. Several others also locked up early including Sky Nail.

“There was a lot of cops. Oh my gosh — close to hundreds of people,” Minh Nguyn, an employee at Sky, said. “We wanted to leave early, but traffic was bad. It was safest to be in the shop.”

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said two people were arrested including Natalya and Cyntoria Harrell for resisting officers. According to court documents, charges were dropped. According to a police report, the suspect was on top of another female throwing punches and officers had to “forcefully” break up the fights and use pepper spray.

JSO was called in to assist Duval Cunty School Board police, but a district representative wasn’t aware of the investigation until after our questions. A representative said district police are now discussing whether changes need to be made to game security.

In August shots were fired outside a First Coast High School football game.

READ: 15-year-old suspect shot by police after shooting into crowd following high school football game

“It’s hard to see the high school across from my work have so much violence,” Nguyn said.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.