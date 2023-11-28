3 arrested for murder in deadly shooting the night before Thanksgiving, Jacksonville police say

Two men and a teenage boy have been arrested for murder in a shooting that happened the night before Thanksgiving, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Iago Nascimento, 22, and Erick Pereira, 18, and Samyr Cassimiro, 16, were all arrested on a murder charge and Cassimiro was also arrested for accessory after the fact.

Action News Jax is identifying Cassimiro, a minor, due to the severity of the charges he is facing.

Police were dispatched Wednesday around 10 p.m. to reports of a person shot in the 9500 block of Aramante Circle, which is just off Sunbeam Road.

Officers received information on the way to the scene about a vehicle that the potential suspects drove away in.

More officers began searching for the car and found a vehicle matching the description. Police conducted a traffic stop and detained the people inside.

While the traffic stop was happening, JSO said that the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department arrived to provide life-saving measures to the victim, but he was later pronounced dead.

After interviewing Nascimento, Pereira, and Cassimiro, and reviewing available evidence, JSO arrested them in the victim’s murder.

According to JSO’s online Inmate Information Search, Nascimento and Pereira are on hold from the United States Immigration Service.

Cassimiro’s information does not appear in the online Inmate Information Search since he is a minor.

Nascimento and Pereira are scheduled to appear in court again on Thursday, Dec. 14 at 9 a.m.

