Around Jax: Here’s where you can celebrate Valentine’s Day (and Galentine’s Day)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s the season of love and we love sharing ways you can enjoy new things Around Jax to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

Check out Grey Matter Distillery in between Mayport and Atlantic Beach. The spot is playfully going pink for the month. It’s Valentine’s pop-up is back and open until March 3. You can try the espresso martini flight, bright-themed cocktails, and a new menu to get you into the pink and red spirit.

Let’s head to Jacksonville Beach for a sweet treat. Locally-owned Cookies and Creme Jax Beach is getting into the Valentine’s Day spirit with some festive ice cream flavors and goodies. Options include a bouquet of homemade heart cookies and cookies with Valentine messages on them. You can find the shop on 3rd and 13th Avenue.

Ladies, if you are looking to spend Valentine’s Day with your friends, then check out a free event happening at Spruce: a Galentine’s Day celebration! On Saturday, head to the plant shop and bar’s Jax Beach location for live music, specialty-themed drinks, local vendors and holiday pricing!

