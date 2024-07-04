Atlantic Beach officials tell visitors to avoid dredging areas during Independence Day festivities

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — The beaches are always a hot spot for the 4th of July, but this year, some beach locals may need to find a new place to enjoy the fireworks show.

Action News Jax’s Ben Ryan looked into the status of the Shore Protection Project and how neighbors aren’t too worried about it for the holiday.

The Duval County Shore Protection Project has made its way through our local beaches and sits on Atlantic Beach between 17th and 18th Street and from Atlantic Boulevard to 3rd Street, blocking off at least 1,000 feet of space.

Ryan Lee is an Atlantic Beach local, but for this holiday, he tries to avoid the crowds and watches the fireworks from the comfort of his home.

“I live half a mile that way, so you can see the beach here. You can see it going up, and it’s not a big deal,” Lee explained to Ben Ryan.

The Atlantic Beach Police Department wants beachgoers to use good judgment. A spokesperson said, “Do not light any fireworks near the dunes or dredging equipment or people.”

Safety officers will also be on-site while the project is closed for the day. No one is allowed to enter any blocked-off areas. Lee said it shouldn’t be too much of an issue.

“I think it’ll be a great one. Happy 4th of July Jacksonville! I think I will be great regardless of the project, but yeah, it has the beach all torn up,” Lee said.

Crews will put the project on pause at dawn and pick things back up on Friday.

