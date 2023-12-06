Avenues Mall employees asked to evacuate; Jacksonville police investigating ‘apparent road rage’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating “an apparent road rage incident” that happened Wednesday morning near the Avenues Mall.

Several people told Action News Jax that employees at The Avenues Mall were asked to evacuate the building by mall management due to “security reasons.”

JSO said in a social media post that “officers are on-scene attempting to identify what exactly occurred, but at this time, there has been nothing identified that would indicate an active shooter.”

Earlier Tuesday, JSO said it received a call about an alleged assault in the parking lot.

JSO said it does not believe that the suspect got inside the mall.

The caller reporting the assault told police that a male suspect had a gun, JSO said.

This comes just days after there was a shooting in the mall’s parking lot near the food court.

