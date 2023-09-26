Church youth group leader accused of sexual battery, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A “local church youth group leader” was arrested Saturday on eight counts of sexual battery, accused of molesting two victims years ago, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said in a news release on Tuesday.

Gregory Norton, 58, was identified as the suspect, and warrants for his arrest were issued Friday.

On Monday, Aug. 7, JSO said it became aware of “allegations of misconduct.” Police said the suspect “sexually battered the victim, whom the suspect had met through church functions.”

That incident happened “years earlier” while the victim was a teen, JSO said.

Investigators began an “extensive investigation” and “interviewed multiple individuals,” which uncovered the identity of a second victim. In the case of the second victim, police said Norton “had sexually molested the victim years prior.”

JSO did not name the church Norton was affiliated with in its news release or Facebook post. Action News Jax has requested Norton’s arrest reports.

Anyone having any additional information in relation to the reported crimes is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

