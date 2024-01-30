City of Jacksonville Beach ‘Information Systems issues’ are ‘the result of a cybersecurity event’

The City of Jacksonville Beach said Tuesday that its “Information Systems issues” that it began experiencing Monday were “the result of a cybersecurity event.”

When it became aware of the issues on Monday, the city notified law enforcement.

The City said in a news release it has “no indication that personal sensitive data has been compromised.”

The Information Services team “is working tirelessly to ensure operational continuity to serve our community,” the City said.

Since the investigation by law enforcement is ongoing, the city said it cannot provide further details, but did give the following updates about Jacksonville Beach’s technical capabilities:

Emergency services and public safety continue to operate at 100%.

City Hall is open for regular hours, but functionality remains limited.

The Tennis Center and the Golf Course are open.

City personnel are still unable to receive emails.

