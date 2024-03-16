City of Jacksonville give statement on Florida measles outbreak as spring break kicks off

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville released a statement on how it’s addressing the Florida measles outbreak as spring breakers travel to Northeast Florida.

So far in 2024, there have been 41 cases of measles reported in the United States with 24% of those occurring in Florida. The City of Jacksonville, however, reported that the county hasn’t had any cases yet.

This month, with spring break and other large events, people from all over the world will be coming to Northeast Florida, and as a result, the area may see local measles cases.

Once infected, an individual can spread this virus to 9 out of 10 unvaccinated contacts. Therefore, the City of Jacksonville said it strongly encourages getting 2 doses of the measles vaccine, which is 97% effective in preventing measles and significantly reduces the risk of bad outcomes from the highly contagious virus.

“If you or a loved one has not been immunized against the measles, please talk to your healthcare provider about getting protected. Now is the time,” said Dr. Sunil Joshi, the chief health officer for the City of Jacksonville.

You can find more information on how to spot measles, its symptoms and vaccination information on the CDC website.

