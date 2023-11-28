Crash involving rock truck shuts down I-95 SB at Old St. Augustine Road, JSO and FHP responding

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Interstate 95 southbound at Old St. Augustine Road is closed due to a crash involving a rock truck, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

JSO said traffic will be diverted to Old St. Augustine Road and then to Philips Highway.

The Florida Highway Patrol said there are injuries as a result of the crash.

Action News Jax will have updates about the roadway condition as soon as they become available.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.