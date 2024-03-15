DCPS begins re-advertising for superintendent position as search drags on

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County Public Schools unveiled its next steps in the search for a superintendent.

The district has been searching for a new leader for months.

DCPS announced that it officially started posting advertisements for the new position on Friday, taking the next step in this long, ongoing search.

Action News Jax told you back in October when the district chose to re-advertise the position at a later date because several candidates in the pool of applicants didn’t qualify for the job. Only 5 applicants met the minimum qualification requirements.

This comes as several other superintendent searches across Florida’s largest cities were receiving 20 or more applicants.

The re-advertising starts Friday, March 15 and closes April 15. There is a school board meeting to discuss semi-finalists and next steps on April 23.

May 13 and 14 will be days for on-site interviews for the finalists.

Action News Jax has chronicled the challenges Duval County Schools has had finding a replacement for former Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene.

In May of last year, Dr. Greene reached an early retirement agreement with DCPS. It came after a teacher misconduct scandal at Douglas Anderson School of the Arts.

One teacher was arrested and accused of kissing and touching a student. Three other teachers were reassigned from classroom duties.

