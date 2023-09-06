DCPS superintendent search survey closing, community forum tonight at Raines High School

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Today is the last day parents of Duval County Public Schools students can provide feedback and insight on the superintendent search.

DCPS said that it wants all parents to give their input and help choose the district’s next leader, which board members hope to decide on over the next four months.

Throughout the search process, the district asked the community for feedback through forums and online surveys. There is a forum that parents can attend tonight.

The last meeting focused on what some consider district strengths while also highlighting the critical challenges the next superintendent will face. Concerns like upgrading older schools, promoting the values of traditional schools and adding more buses were brought up.

Former teachers told Action News Jax that they are waiting to see how this process goes.

“I think whoever applies for this job has such a base to build,” said Bill Vogel with the Superintendent Search Board.

Tonight’s community forum will be held at Raines High School at 6 p.m. Parents can attend either in person online.

