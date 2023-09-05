Tropical Depression 13 forms in central Atlantic, will become Lee

The strong tropical wave in the Atlantic has become Tropical Depression 13.

When it strengthens, it will be called Tropical Storm Lee.

Action News Jax First Alert Weather Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh said in Talking the Tropics with Mike if this is a threat for any of the U.S. lower 48, it would appear to be north of Jacksonville.

Buresh said it’s possible it could stay east of the entire eastern seaboard, but way too early to know definitively. The forecast models are in remarkably good agreement at the moment showing a powerful hurricane with the GFS generally a little faster with forward movement vs. the European.

