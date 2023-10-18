Duval school board to re-advertise superintendent job, will not move forward with current candidates

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Duval County School Board is going back to the drawing board in its search for a new superintendent.

The board voted unanimously at its Wednesday afternoon meeting to re-advertise the Duval County Public Schools’ superintendent position at a later date and will not move forward with the 10 current applicants.

The board also unanimously voted to extend the contract of the current short-term superintendent, Dr. Dana Kriznar, through June 30, 2024, with the same conditions as her current contract.

Kriznar was first chosen as Duval County Public Schools’ short-term superintendent in May.

Action News Jax also told you in May when former superintendent Dr. Diana Greene announced her retirement. It was after she reached a separation agreement with the district amid the Douglas Anderson School of the Arts teachers scandal, including the arrest of one now-former teacher.

Action News Jax’s Robert Grant was at Tuesday’s meeting. He said board members expressed concern with the lack of qualified candidates who applied.

