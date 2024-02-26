Firefighters, troopers responding to deadly crash on I-295 north at the exit ramp to I-10 eastbound

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said it is responding to a deadly crash on Interstate 295 north at the exit ramp to I-10 eastbound.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash is also blocking lanes in the area.

JFRD also said to expect delays in the area as crews respond to the crash.

Action News Jax will provide updates on this crash as they become available.

