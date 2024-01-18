Former Chief of Staff for Jacksonville mayor lands newly created $175K-a-year role in mayor’s office

Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan’s former Chief of Staff has landed a newly created position within the mayor’s administration.

Action News Jax’s Ben Becker confirmed from the Mayor’s Office stating that Pat McCullough’s new role has a working title of “Special Assistant to the Mayor on Civic Engagement and Youth Participation.”

The role has an annual salary of $175,000 a year. McCullough’s old role as Chief of Staff paid her $230,000 annually.

Action News Jax told you in December that McCullough would be exploring other roles in city government.

McCullough, a retired Marine Sergeant, did previously serve as Deegan’s campaign manager during the mayor’s race.

Shortly after McCullough stepped down, Deegan named Darnell Smith, who is also North Region Market President at Florida Blue, as her new Chief of Staff.

