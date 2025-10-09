Former president of Duval Teachers United enters guilty plea agreement for federal fraud charges

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The former president of the Duval Teachers United pleaded guilty Thursday to federal fraud charges.

Terrie Brady, also known as Teresa Brady, is accused of trying to steal more than $1 million from the union.

Investigators say she and former union vice president Ruby George sold back leave time they did not accrue. George entered a guilty plea agreement in August.

According to Brady’s plea agreement, she cumulatively faces “not more than 70 years of imprisonment” and “a fine of $250,000.”

Brady released a statement Thursday that said:

“I accept full responsibility for my actions and their consequences. I am truly sorry for my wrongdoing and the harm I caused to Duval Teachers United (DTU) and its members. Understanding the seriousness of my offenses, I accept the outcome with humility and sincere remorse while deeply regretting breaching the trust placed in me by DTU, my community and my family.”

Sentencing still has to be set for Brady and George, court records show.

