Crane on barge next to Hart Bridge falls into St. Johns River; bridge to be closed for a few hours

The Hart Bridge is closed in both directions due to a “maritime incident,” the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Drivers are asked to use the Main Street or Mathews bridges as alternate routes in and out of downtown, JSO said.

The Florida Department of Transportation told Action News Jax’s Robert Grant a crane on a barge overturned close to the bridge on the Northbank side.

FDOT’s concern is the crane could hit the bridge. FDOT said divers were in the water making sure there was no damage from underneath.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

FDOT said it could be a few hours at least before the bridge reopens.

The barge owner is Fincantieri; they’re the ones who have to secure the barge. FDOT can’t touch it.

Action News Jax will have the latest updates on CBS47 Action News Jax at Noon.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.