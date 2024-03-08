High-flying ‘carnage’ set to return to Jacksonville for Monster Jam weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — EverBank Stadium is getting a bit of a facelift this weekend for the return of the Monster Jam, with 12,000-pound monster trucks and their drivers ready to get rumbling in “The Bank.”

“We get the trucks 30 feet in the air, and it’s also where they’ll see a little bit of carnage and probably a couple of crashes, which hey, I like that as a driver,” said “Mohawk Warrior” driver Bryce Kenny with a smile. “I know the fans do as well.”

Action News Jax got a behind-the-scenes look Friday morning of the preparation and transformation of the “Bank” for the event.

Blake Granger, another driver in the weekend’s monstrosity of action, said they actually reuse the dirt from the events everywhere they go. It’s almost a Monster Jam tradition.

“It stays in a huge pile right outside of the stadium,” explained Granger. “We have different events throughout the year. So instead of having a truck bring it all through, we can bring it right into the stadium from outside and throw it out on some Monster Jam trucks.”

The festivities Saturday include inflatable slides, autographs, pictures with the drivers, and even a remote-controlled truck course. It all starts with the pit party from 2:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturday with the main event at 7 p.m.

“We’re pumped because Monster Jam is always just so well welcomed by the Jacksonville fans,” Kenny said excitedly Friday morning. “I can hear the fans when they get loud and they yell and they’re getting excited. That makes me as a driver drive that much harder.”

