‘Infrastructure is the foundation for everything:’ Jacksonville mayor Deegan presents $1.7B budget

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan laid out her first-ever budget proposal on Monday morning, highlighting some of her top priorities from infrastructure to public safety.

Deegan said the $1.7 billion budget she presented is making generational investments. She said the budget keeps the promises of the past and builds a city of the future.

Inside City Hall, it was a pretty packed room as Deegan presented the budget to the entire City Council. Now, the budget will be reviewed by council members before they ultimately pass a spending plan that will go into effect in October.

“This budget reflects the priority of the people, it invests their money in ways that will create more opportunities to live, learn, love with a good quality of life,” Deegan said.

With infrastructure being a main focus throughout Deegan’s mayoral campaign, $441 million of the budget is dedicated to infrastructure spending.

“Infrastructure is the foundation for everything,” she said. “The investments we are making will improve quality of life for every family in every district.”

Deegan said the budget places public safety as a top priority, allocating an additional $7.8 million to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office to add 40 police officers and 18 non-uniformed positions.

Another big investment is in city parks, allocating more than $9 million to the Emerald Trail completion.

“It is my belief that investing in our parks, riverfront, and trails will increase the quality of life for our citizens, and attract more visitors in our area,” Deegan said.

Highlights from the budget shared by the city include:

$406 million Capitol Improvement Plan

$26.8 million towards roadway improvements, a 67% increase from the previous year

$13.6 million for sidewalk and crosswalk improvements, a 78% increase from the previous year

$21.7 million for mowing and landscape maintenance, a 95% increase from the previous year

$17.5 million for continued septic tank removal

$10 million for resilience infrastructure

$12 million towards drainage and stormwater maintenance

$9 million for park upgrades, including $500,000 for pool maintenance

$7.5 million for health, housing, and homelessness programs

$7.8 million to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office for 40 new police officers and 18 non-uniformed positions

$31 million of the Capital Improvement Plan for new Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department fire stations

fire stations $8.25 million to the Cultural Council of Greater Jacksonville

$5 million to the Kids Hope Alliance

$5.5 million to the Jacksonville Public Library

View Deegan’s proposed FY23-24 annual budget | View the proposed FY24-28 Capital Improvement Plan | Read Mayor Deegan’s budget address here

