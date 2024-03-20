Jacksonville Beach shootings: Police, FBI set up tipline where people can upload videos

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The Jacksonville Beach Police Department said it has established a Digital Media Tipline where people can upload videos that show what happened during the three shootings that killed one and injured three on Sunday.

JBPD said it worked with the Federal Bureau of Investigation to set up the tipline. Specific areas and locations that police are focusing on include:

Around the Best Western Oceanfront located at 305 1st Street North, the Boardwalk from 3rd Avenue North to Latham Plaza and along 1st Street North from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Around Beach Blvd between 1st Street and SR A1A, Sneakers Sports Grille parking lot, located at 111 Beach Boulevard, from 7:45 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.

Anyone with information or videos of these areas listed is asked to go to www.fbi.gov/jaxbeach-shootings to upload or state any information they feel is important to the successful resolution of these cases. Any videos and/or information left can be done anonymously, JBPD said.

