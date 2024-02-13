Jacksonville City Council to address controversial Chick-Fil-A proposal

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville City Council is set to discuss a controversial proposal to bring a Chick-Fil-A to the Oceanway area.

Several residents in the area haven’t liked the idea from the start. The neighborhood battle with Chick-Fil-A has been going on for quite some time.

In February 2023, Action News Jax first told you about the proposal.

According to Jacksonville City Councilmember Reggie Gaffney Jr., whose district this situation is located in, the city’s planning department denied the proposal, but the application was refiled.

Neighbors that Action News Jax spoke with are continuing to fight the proposal.

“We are afraid we are going to have traffic backed up onto Duval Station Road just to get into the neighborhood because Chick-Fil-A thinks it’s a good idea apparently to use our neighborhood entrance as the main entrance,” said Christina Brundage, who lives in the area.

The proposal will be discussed at the City Council meeting on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

