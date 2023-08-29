Jacksonville Dollar General shooting: Sheriff shows video of gunman’s movements before racial attack

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Monday revealed new information about the shooter in a racially-motivated attack on Saturday at a Jacksonville Dollar General.

Sheriff T.K. Waters showed video of some of the shooter’s actions prior to the shooting on the day of the attack.

New video shows that his first stop on Saturday was the Family Dollar on Myrtle Avenue at Kings Road.

The suspect can be seen on video walking into the store wearing a vest and a mask.

He bought some items before going back to his car.

The sheriff said there was a security guard outside the store.

“It looks like he wanted to take action at the Family Dollar, that’s what it looks like. And he did not because I think he got impatient and got tired of waiting,” Waters said.

After Family Dollar, the suspect went to a parking lot on the Edward Waters University campus.

That’s where he was confronted by a security officer and made to leave the campus. That’s when he went to the Dollar General.

The final piece of new video shared Monday was of JSO’s SWAT Team entering the Dollar General.

At this point, the three victims, 52-year-old Angela Michelle Carr, 19-year-old Anolt Joseph “AJ” Laguerre Jr, 29-year-old Jerrald De’Shaun Gallion, had already been shot and officers were searching for the shooter.

The officers can be seen taking cover at one point. Waters said that was in response to a gunshot. Investigators think that’s when the gunman shot himself.

Waters said the gunman worked at a Dollar Tree store in Oakleaf from October 2021 to July 2022.

