Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responding to house fire on Timuquana Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said it is responding to a fire at a home on the Westside.

JFRD said on its Twitter account that “crews are working a residential structure fire in the 5900 block of Timuquana Road.”

That’s in the Venetia neighborhood, and appears to be in Timuquana Country Club, according to Google Maps.

Action News Jax is working to get more information about the fire and if anyone was injured as a result.

