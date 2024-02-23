Jacksonville gas prices slightly higher than national average, AAA says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Gas prices held steady at $3.27 following a recent increase.

AAA reports a major refinery went offline in early February due to power outages.

It is set to reopen soon, possibly contributing to this decline in pump prices. Today’s national average of $3.27 is 20 cents higher than a month ago, but 12 cents lower than a year ago.

In Jacksonville, the average price for regular gas has fallen but is still higher than the national average, at $3.32 a gallon.

Find the cheapest gas here: https://www.actionnewsjax.com/traffic/gasprices/

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.