Jacksonville Housing Authority board member Andre Green officially submits resignation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax has learned a board member of the embattled Jacksonville Housing Authority has formally resigned.

Andre Green submitted his resignation to the board on Friday.

Action News Jax first told you on January 9 that we learned Green was on his way out.

In the email, Green didn’t give a reason for his resignation, only stating that he enjoyed working on the board.

Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan’s office introduced legislation to the Jacksonville City Council on January 10 to appoint Lisa Strange Weatherby to the board.

Weatherby, who is a former JEA board chair, specializes in investment consulting to nonprofits and other organizations. Her appointment still has to be approved by City Council.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

We told you in December that the Housing Authority was the subject of two city Office of Inspector General investigations, which has called the future of CEO Dwayne Alexander into question.

The OIG concluded the agency wasted approximately $1.7 million in federal funds.

Alexander was only offered a six-month contract extension through June and has yet to sign it. The next JHA board meeting is Monday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.