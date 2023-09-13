Jacksonville police give update on ‘conclusion of a murder investigation’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office will be sharing information about “the conclusion of a murder investigation.”

JSO said in a news release that Chief of Investigations Alan Parker will be giving the briefing.

Action News Jax will stream the briefing live at noon. You can watch it by clicking the link below.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.