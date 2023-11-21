Jacksonville police investigating ‘undetermined death’ in Grand Park area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating an “undetermined death” in the Grand Park area.

Police said the incident happened in the 2600 block of West 23rd Street, which is north of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway.

JSO Sgt. Rudlaff will give a briefing on the investigation at 11:45 a.m. and Action News Jax will have a crew there to get more information.

