Jacksonville police looking for missing man who is legally blind, has ‘severe medical issues’

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man who they say is legally blind and “has been diagnosed with severe medical issues.”

Harry Michael Ford Jr., 55, was last seen walking near 103rd Street and Jammes Road just before 3 p.m.

Ford is described as being 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 172 pounds, has brown eyes, a full beard, and black hair styled in a low-cut afro.

At the time of his disappearance, Ford was wearing a white jacket, red sweater underneath, black pants, grey tennis shoes, blue Sonic backpack, and was using a probing cane.

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding Ford due to his medical issues.

If you have information that could lead to Ford’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or 911.

