Jacksonville sheriff announces arrest of man connected to a narcotics overdose death

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters announced the arrest of 44-year-old Robert Graham, who is connected to a narcotics overdose death.

According to the sheriff, Graham’s arrest is part of a long-term investigation by the Narcotics Overdose Death Investigation Unit. The unit responds to overdose deaths, specifically involving opioids and fentanyl.

So far this year, JSO has responded to over 400 overdose deaths. By the end of 2022, Jacksonville only had 470 overdose deaths.

Graham was arrested for his connection to an overdose death that happened on July 23. The victim was located with opioids and fentanyl, and the following investigation revealed that Graham was the dealer.

He was arrested last week on several charges including manslaughter for the July 23 death, possessing firearms as a convicted felon, as well as other drug charges. His firearms and drugs were seized upon arrest.

The victim will not be identified at this time due to the victim’s family invoking Marcy’s Law, which protects the identities of crime victims.

