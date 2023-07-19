Jacksonville sheriff hosting town hall meeting tonight to discuss violent crime solutions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters is holding a town hall meeting tonight to receive feedback from the community.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Violent crime has been on the minds of Jacksonville residents. A UNF poll from April ranked it as the most important issue for local voters, and tonight, the city’s sheriff wants to address it.

Waters’ town hall is set for 6 p.m. at the Prime Osborn Convention Center and is expected to be a collaborative effort to brainstorm ways to keep Jacksonville safe.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The event is open and free to the public and those who attend are encouraged to ask the sheriff questions and provide any suggestions or insight on what’s talked about.

Waters is expected to discuss upcoming changes to the current patrol areas and introduce various public safety initiatives to enhance the well-being of the Jacksonville community.

JSO’s $592 million budget request recently submitted to Mayor Deegan included funding to hire an additional 80 police officers. Forty of those positions come via a federal grant, but that grant is ending.

Read: Worker says ex-St. Johns administrator brought religion into meetings, hiring people from church

Jacksonville City Councilwoman Ju’Coby Pittman said in certain parts of the city, more resources are needed to fight crime.

“I feel like we need more resources to ensure that we continue to decrease in crime if that is the case, but I am looking for solutions,” she said.

Residents interested in participating are asked to arrive before the meeting starts at 6 p.m.

Read: Oceanway tenants being forced out due to electrical and zoning problems

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.